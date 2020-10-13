Advertisement

Realme Q2i goes official with 5000mAh battery and Dimensity 720 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 13, 2020 11:50 am

Latest News

Realme Q2i features 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Advertisement

Along with the launch of Realme Q2 and Realme Q2 Pro smartphones, Realme has also launched Realme Q2i smartphone in the Q-series in China. The phone comes with HD+ screen, Dimensity 720 with 5G support, 5000mAh battery and Android 10 with Realme UI.

Realme Q2i price and colours


Realme Q2i is priced at 998 Yuan which is Rs 10,850 approx. for its sole 4GB+128GB model. It comes in Blue and Moonlight Silver colours.

 

Realme Q2i specifications


Realme Q2i features 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.  There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In the camera department, the Realme Q2i comes with a triple-camera system with a 13 megapixels primary shooter with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Realme Q2i packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with Realme UI.

Connectivity options are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C.

Advertisement

Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro with ANC and 100W soundbar launched in India

Realme Festive Days from Oct 16-21: Discounts on Realme phones, Smart TV, earphones and more

Realme Q2, Q2 Pro announced with MediaTek Dimensity 800U, 48MP cameras

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Q2, Q2 Pro announced with MediaTek Dimensity 800U, 48MP cameras

OnePlus Unsettled: Co-founder Carl Pei quits ahead of OnePlus 8T launch

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv
Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?

Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?
Smartwatch or SmartBand: Things to keep in Mind

Smartwatch or SmartBand: Things to keep in Mind
lava wins Gold, Nokia Android 11 roadmap, Pixel 4A, Infinix Zero 8i

lava wins Gold, Nokia Android 11 roadmap, Pixel 4A, Infinix Zero 8i
airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab

airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab
Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon

Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies