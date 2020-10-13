Realme Q2i goes official with 5000mAh battery and Dimensity 720 SoC

Realme Q2i features 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Along with the launch of Realme Q2 and Realme Q2 Pro smartphones, Realme has also launched Realme Q2i smartphone in the Q-series in China. The phone comes with HD+ screen, Dimensity 720 with 5G support, 5000mAh battery and Android 10 with Realme UI.





Realme Q2i price and colours



Realme Q2i is priced at 998 Yuan which is Rs 10,850 approx. for its sole 4GB+128GB model. It comes in Blue and Moonlight Silver colours.

Realme Q2i specifications



Realme Q2i features 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.



In the camera department, the Realme Q2i comes with a triple-camera system with a 13 megapixels primary shooter with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.



Realme Q2i packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with Realme UI.



Connectivity options are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C.

