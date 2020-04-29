Advertisement

MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G SoC to have AV1 Video Codec for YouTube video

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 29, 2020 2:14 pm

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000 is claimed to be world’s first smartphone SoC to integrate an AV1 hardware video decoder.
MediaTek has announced it will enable YouTube video streams using the AV1 video codec on the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G SoC. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000 is claimed to be world’s first smartphone SoC to integrate an AV1 hardware video decoder.

This enables it to play back AV1 video streams up to 4K resolution at 60 fps. MediaTek in a realease said "With its improved compression efficiency, AV1 gives users incredible visual quality and smoother video experiences, while using less data."

 
“MediaTek is engaged in consistently upgrading its offerings to enhance user experience, and AV1 technology is a prime example. Video is now the most used form of communication, with 70% of Millennials and Gen Z reportedly using streaming services,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Business Unit. “Industry reports state that the video streaming market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 19.6% and touch $124.57 billion by 2025, and it is one of the principle drivers of 5G services. MediaTek is leading the way in enabling effective video streaming with AV1.”

The AV1 video codec was first released in 2018 by the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia), AV1 is royalty-free, crafted to replace the VP9 codec and become the Internet Video Codec (NETVC) standard. AV1 is an ultra-high-performance video codec technology that delivers 30% more compression efficiency over existing VP9.

"AV1 has become an increasingly important format to allow high-resolution playback on handheld devices, and we're excited that MediaTek has implemented dedicated AV1 hardware to advance its adoption, such as what's included in their Dimensity 1000 5G SoC. As mobile video streaming becomes more prevalent, new use cases like MediaTek's emphasize the important work of developing next-generation codecs,” said Matt Frost, director of product management of Google Chrome.

Tags: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 AV1 Video Codec YouTube

