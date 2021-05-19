MediaTek collaborates with Tessolve to rollout AIoT Hardware and Android Software

MediaTek is collaborating with Tessolve to accelerate the development of an Edge-AI Enabled Smart Device Eco-system

MediaTek today announced its collaboration with Tessolve, a Hero Electronix venture and an end-to-end engineering solution partner for semiconductor and product companies, to accelerate the development of an Edge-AI Enabled Smart Device Ecosystem.

Tessolve launched the MAGIK2 family nano System on module (SoM) & evaluation board powered by MediaTek i500 to power Next-gen AI Smart Devices with edge processing, advanced multimedia capabilities, multiple high-resolution cameras, AI-enabled kiosks (advertising signage platforms), connected touchscreen displays, and multitasking OS.

Tessolve SoM also supports the common SDK software from BayLibre, MediaTek’s software scaling partner. This single SDK across all AIoT Hardware platforms accelerates time to market for customers and comes with a long term support.

"The future of AI-enhanced device deployment is big and MediaTek is meeting the Edge AI challenge head-on with MediaTek NeuroPilot. Through heterogeneous computing capabilities such as CPUs, GPUs and APUs (AI processing units) embedded into MediaTek’s system-on-chip products, the company is providing high performance and power efficiency for AI features and applications", as per the company.

“MediaTek is an industry leader in developing powerful, highly integrated and efficient system-on-chip products. We are enabling the future of AI, by creating an ecosystem of Edge-AI hardware processing paired with comprehensive software tools across our product range, including smartphones, smart homes, wearables, IoT and connected cars. Our collaboration with Tessolve will power advanced AI-enabled devices and premium experiences, along-with reducing development costs and accelerating the time to market,” said Raghavan Sampath, Director - Business Development, MediaTek.