Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse launched in India

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, today announced that the Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse is now available in India. This product will extend the G Pro lineup for the Indian gaming community. The Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse is available at Rs 10,995 on Amazon.in.

The mouse has an advanced 1mm thin wall construction and unique endoskeleton design. The mouse weighs 80 grams. The PRO Wireless is also compatible with the Logitech G POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System, for infinite charging and play. “The mouse represents more than 2 years of development in collaboration with more than 50 professional esports players globally”, says the company.

Logitech G PRO Wireless Specifications

The Logitech G PRO Wireless features Logitech G’s HERO 25K sensor, the highest performance sensor available today. The HERO 25K sensor incorporates an all-new lens and an updated tracking algorithm. The Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse delivers precise tracking with no acceleration, smoothing, or filtering over the entire DPI range. It exceeds the performance of previous generation sensors and is capable of exceeding 400 IPS and delivering up to 25,600 DPI tracking with pixel-precise accuracy.

Coupled with Logitech G’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, the Logitech G PRO Wireless provides a lag-free gaming experience, with a 1ms report rate. Furthermore, it has end-to-end optimized wireless connection and enhanced responsiveness for reliable “competition-level” performance. The LIGHTSPEED Wireless USB receiver that comes along side the mouse can be stored inside it for easy portability. Every aspect of the Logitech G PRO Wireless allows for precision control.

The mouse also features removable left and right side buttons. All buttons and LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting can also be customized using the Logitech GHUB Software. The DPI button is located on the underside of the Logitech G PRO Wireless to prevent unintentional DPI shifts in-game.