  • 12:02 Jan 16, 2020

Live: Oppo F15 launching today in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 16, 2020 11:10 am

The launch event will start at 12 pm IST and it will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Oppo will be launching Oppo F15 in India today. Flipkart and Amazon have also started teasing about the upcoming smartphone, meaning that it will be available on both the e-commerce websites. Oppo F15 will be also available for purchase from key retail stores across the country as well.

 

The launch event will start at 12 pm IST and it will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Oppo F15 will be loaded with a 4,000mAh battery. The phone will come with VOOC 3.0 flash charge that gives 2 hours of talk time with 5 minutes charge. The smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup with a primary sensor of 48-megapixel along with a wide-angle lens, a macro lens and fourth sensor will be a depth sensor. 

 

Oppo F15 will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone in just 0.32 seconds.

 

The smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000. The Oppo F15 will have a sleek design with only 7.9mm thickness and will weigh at 172 grams. It will have two colours to choose from White and Blue with a gradient finish.

 

LIVE BLOG

10:48 (IST)

16 Jan 2020

Oppo F15 Colour options

It is expected that Oppo F15 will be available in two colour options - Lightening Black and Unicorn White.

10:52 (IST)

16 Jan 2020

Oppo F15 Expected Price

Oppo F15 is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

