  14:48 Jan 16, 2020

Live Caption makes its way to Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 16, 2020 1:19 pm

It has been confirmed that the new feature is now available on its older Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
Google introduced its Live Caption feature with Pixel 4 lineup. Now, it has been confirmed that the new feature is now available on its older Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. 

 

A Reddit user has found this feature by manually installing the latest version of device personalisation services. This made the Live Caption settings appears on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.  For the unintended, the Live Caption feature automatically captions a video. Google has started rolling out a new update to the app, however, one can sideload the latest APK to use the new feature. 

 

The feature is exclusively available for Pixel 4 and with a single tap, it captions videos and spoken audio on the device. However, this feature does not work for phone and video calls. The company claims that the real-time caption hasps on-device and it works without any cellular or WiFi data. The captions also stay private and never leave the phone. 

 

Users can position them anywhere on the screen by simple drag and drop. If a user wants to see more text, one can simply double-tap to expand the caption box. The company says that  Live Caption supports English with plans to support more languages in the near future. Google also reveals that the captions may not always be perfect as it depends on the quality of the sound, we’ll continue to improve the technology over time.

