LG Wing to Launch today : Expected Price, Specifications and features

LG Wing will be launching in India today t a virtual event set for 11.30 am. LG Wing is the company’s unique dual-screen smartphone - one of which is a swivel screen that rotates clockwise in 90 degrees allowing users to interact with the Second Screen.

Lg Wing Price ( Expected)

LG India has been teasing the LG Wing launch via its social media channels. The smartphone was launched in the South Korean market recently. where it was priced at KRW 1,098,900 (roughly Rs. 71,400) for the base 128GB storage variant.

Lg Wing Specifications

LG wing pack a 6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision main screen and a 3.9-inch FHD+ hidden G-OLED Second Screen that lets you use the phone in Swivel Mode. Users can interact with the Second Screen while content plays uninterrupted on the Main Screen. The main screen has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi of pixel density. The second screen comes with 1.15:1 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 419ppi.

It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It has up to 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD. It runs on Android 10. It has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. For the front, there is a 32MP pop-up camera with f/1.9 aperture.

LG Wing packs a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging and 10w wireless charging. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone comes with IP54-rated water- and dust-resistant chassis.





