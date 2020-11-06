LG Velvet pre-orders begin in India via Flipkart: Here are the Offers

LG Velvet price starts at Rs 36,990 in India.

Last Velvet was launched in India last month along with LG Wing smartphone. At the launch event, the company announced that the sale starts on 30th October in India across online platforms and offline stores. Now LG Velvet is available for pre-order in the country via Flipkart.



LG Velvet price starts at Rs 36,990 in India. There is another option with a Dual-Screen accessory, which will be priced at Rs 49,990.



The launch offers of LG Velvet on Flipkart includes Flat 5000 Instant Discount with American Express Cards, 10% off on Federal Bank Debit Cards, up to Rs 1500 on orders of ₹6999 and above, Flat 5000 Instant Discount with RBL Bank Credit and Debit Cards.



There is also no cost EMI starting from Rs 4,166 per month. Further, there is 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, Additional Rs 5000 off on Debit and Credit card Transactions and 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

LG Velvet Specifications





LG Velvet features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Cinema FullVision OLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution and 20.5: 9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with Adreno 630 GPU. The phone also sports a waterdrop notch design with the front camera inside on top of the display. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB with microSD.

The LG Velvet has IP68 and MIL-STD 810G certifications for durability, and it will have its own compatible version of LG Dual Screen. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and Wacom stylus support with 4096 pressure levels.



The phone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and it packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for fast charging and 10W wireless charging as well. On the back, the LG Velvet features triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.