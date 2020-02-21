  • 11:39 Feb 21, 2020

LG V60 ThinQ render surface online

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 21, 2020 11:14 am

LG V60 ThinQ will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

LG V60 ThinQ has surfaced in a new press render showing the front of the phone. The phone was expected to be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event but it is now canceled.

As per the render leaked by Android Headlines, LG V60 ThinQ sports thinner bezels on all sides and a gold frame. The display features a waterdrop-style notch on top to house the selfie camera. The right side has a power button while the left side has a dedicated Google Assistant button and volume rockers.

The report says that the LG could announce the V60 ThinQ as soon as next week or the company may opt for an online release sometime in March.

LG V60 ThinQ was spotted on GeekBench recently as per which the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. In addition, the listing also shows that the phone will run on Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.

The smartphone will be equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back panel. It further revealed that the smartphone will come loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, a bump from the 4000mAh battery on the V50 ThinQ. LG V60 ThinQ will come with a USB Type-C port along with a 3.5mm audio jack.

