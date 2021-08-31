LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 launched

LG has launched the UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 thereby expanding its UltraGear lineup of gaming devices. The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 is Hi-Res Audio certified and also has a built-in Hi-Fi Quad DAC (ES9038PRO). You get both wired and wireless connectivity options.

The LG Gaming Speaker GP9 is priced at KRW 549,000 (approx Rs 34,700). The speaker will be available in South Korea, the US, and select markets in Europe starting September. As of now, there is no information regarding the UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 India availability.

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 Specifications

This gaming speaker by LG touts DTS Headphone:X technology, which provides 7.1 virtual surround sound when using headsets or earphones. There’s a Game Genre optimiser that can adjust audio on the basis of FPS Mode, RTS Mode, racing mode, and more.

The speaker is Hi-Res Audio certified and has a built-in Hi-Fi Quad DAC (ES9038PRO) as well. For a better experience with the Quad DAC, one can use it with a PC. Moreover, the LG Gaming Speaker GP9 can also be used as a discrete sound card. As its a gaming speaker, it comes with RGB lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, and wired connections including USB Type-C.

Further, the gaming speaker has LG’s 3D Gaming Sound technology. It uses head-related transfer function (HRTF) algorithm, that can tune the game’s audio depending on the genre. As it has built-in mics, you don’t need to use an external mic or a headset to voice chat with your friends.

In news related to LG, it recently announced the 2021 lineup of OLED, QNED, Nano Cell, and UHD TVs in India. The range of LG TVs includes the OLED Evo OLED, Nano Cell TV series, the all-new LG QNED series and finally the upgraded LG UHD AI ThinQ TVs.

The OLED TVs in 8K & 4K Resolution are available in sizes- 121 cms, 139 cms, 164 cms, 194 cms, 210 cms and 223 cms at a price starting from Rs 1,44,990. The LG QNED series, in 8K & 4K Resolution, is available in 164, 194 and 218 cm, with a starting range of Rs 2,66,990.