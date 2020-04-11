LG Style3 launched with 48MP camera setup, Snapdragon 845 SoC

The LG Style3 features a 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display.

LG has launched a new mid-ranger smartphone known as the LG Style3 in the Japanese market. The LG Style3 is priced at Yen 38,160, which roughly Rs 26,830. It comes in Aurora White and Mirror Black colours and will go on sale in June within the Japanese market.



The LG Style3 features a 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display. It packs a Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot up to 512GB.



The LG Style3 comes equipped with a dual-camera setup at the rear arranged horizontally that comes with a 48 megapixels main shooter and a 5 megapixels secondary snapper. The phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. A 3500 mAh Li-ion battery powers the device, but the company has not specified any kind of fast charging. It runs on the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.



The phone is waterproof with IP68 and IPX5 ratings. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and there’s the Docomo carrier branding below it. Connectivity options on the LG phone include a 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 and 3.5mm audio jack.