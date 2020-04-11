  • 11:56 Apr 11, 2020

Advertisement

LG Style3 launched with 48MP camera setup, Snapdragon 845 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 11, 2020 11:06 am

Latest News

The LG Style3 features a 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display.
Advertisement

LG has launched a new mid-ranger smartphone known as the LG Style3 in the Japanese market. The LG Style3 is priced at Yen 38,160, which roughly Rs 26,830. It comes in Aurora White and Mirror Black colours and will go on sale in June within the Japanese market.

The LG Style3 features a 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display. It packs a Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot up to 512GB.

The LG Style3 comes equipped with a dual-camera setup at the rear arranged horizontally that comes with a 48 megapixels main shooter and a 5 megapixels secondary snapper. The phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. A 3500 mAh Li-ion battery powers the device, but the company has not specified any kind of fast charging. It runs on the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.

The phone is waterproof with IP68 and IPX5 ratings. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and there’s the Docomo carrier branding below it. Connectivity options on the LG phone include a 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 and 3.5mm audio jack.

LG upcoming smartphone teased with new design language with raindrop camera

LG to sponsor over 1 million meals across India in partnership with Akshaya Patra

LG G9 ThinQ will be a mid-ranger with Snapdragon 765 processor

LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC, LG Dual Screen announced

LG Q51 with 4,000mAh battery announced

LG V60 ThinQ render surface online

Latest News from LG

You might like this

Tags: LG Style3 LG Style3 launch LG Style3 specs LG Style3 price LG

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite recieves One UI 2.1 update with April security patch and new camera features

Honor Play 4T and 4T Pro launched with 4000mAh battery

Galaxy S9 gets a new software update: What's new?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans
Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages
Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps
What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Latest Picture Story

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies