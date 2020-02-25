  • 17:33 Feb 25, 2020

LG Q51 with 4,000mAh battery announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2020 4:27 pm

The LG Q51 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS FullVision display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.
LG has announced the launch of a new budget-centric smartphone, the LG Q51, in South Korea. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 317,000 won (approx. Rs 18,757) and it is available in two colour options including Moonlight Titanium and Frozen White. 

 

The LG Q51 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS FullVision display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, though it is not whether it is a Qualcomm or MediaTek chipset. The smartphone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded using a microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the LG Q51 is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

There is a fingerprint sensor at the back panel right beneath the camera module. It also features a dedicated Google Assistant button. The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own custom UI running on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery. For audio, it comes equipped with DTS:X 7.1 channel sound system. The company has revealed that LG Q51 comes with MIL-STD-810G certification. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, NFC, USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS and dual-SIM slot. The phone measures 164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm.

 

