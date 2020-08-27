Advertisement

LG PuriCare wearable air purifier announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 27, 2020 12:51 pm

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier provides a new level of portable protection and it will be available starting in the fourth quarter in select markets.

LG has announced the launch of its new wearable air purifier. The latest air purifier will be showcased at the upcoming IFA 2020 event. 

 

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier provides a new level of portable protection and it will be available starting in the fourth quarter in select markets. The wearable air purifier comes with two H13 HEPA filters, which are the same types of filters used in the company’s range of home air purifiers. The company has revealed that the filters can be easily replaced enabling PuriCare Wearable to supply fresh, clean air indoor and out.

 

The device comes with dual fans and it features a patented respiratory sensor, which allows users to take in clean, filtered air while the sensor detects the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath and adjusts the dual three-speed fans accordingly. The fans automatically speed up to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance when exhaling to make breathing effortless.

 

The company says that the air purifier is designed ergonomically based on extensive facial shape analysis. LG PuriCare Wearable fits snugly on the user’s face to minimize air leakage around the nose and chin. The design also makes it possible to wear the unit comfortably for hours on end. The efficient and lightweight 820mAh battery offers up to eight hours of operation in low mode and two hours on high.

 

The wearable air purifier comes with UV-LED lights case that kills harmful germs. The case can even charge the mask and sends a notification to the LG ThinQ mobile app (Android/iOS) when the filters need to be replaced for peak performance.

 

