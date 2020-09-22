Advertisement

LG K71 announced with 32MP selfie camera, Mediatek Helio P35 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 22, 2020 11:33 am

The LG K71 will be available in a single 4GB+128GB memory configuration and in two colour options- Holo White and Holo Titan.
LG has announced another K-series smartphone after LG K42 launch yesterday. The company has introduced LG K71 in Latin America. The company has not revealed the pricing and exact availability details yet.

The LG K71 will be available in a single 4GB+128GB memory configuration and in two colour options - Holo White and Holo Titan. It will go on sale in Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Ecuador, and Panama.

LG K71 features a 6.8-inch full HD+ U-Notch display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 SoC (MT6765) chipset along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

The LG K71 features a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter housed inside the notch.

LG K71 is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. It runs on Android 10 with LG's custom UI on top. It also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, GPS/ GLONASS and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 171.4x77.7x8.7mm and weigh 220 grams.

LG K71 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of audio, it features dual speaker setup with DTS:X 3D support and a built-in stylus.

