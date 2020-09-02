LG introduces new range of 8K OLED TVs

The company has revealed that the latest SmartTVs are the world's first 8K TVs to support the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPU.

LG OLED TVs come with a host of interesting gaming features. To start with, it comes with self-lit pixel technology and the range also supports the latest HDMI specifications such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), ultra-fast response rate and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). The latest Smart TVs are compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and customers can enjoy their favourite games with GeForce RTX 20 Series and GTX 16 Series GPUs for a smooth, immersive gaming experience.

The series is loaded with α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI processor and NanoCell 8K TVs also comes with real-time ray-tracing performance. LG 8K OLED TVs are able to deliver 8K content at 60 frames per second and they are able to handle 48Gbps speeds.

TLG 8K OLED TVs also support Dolby Atmos and LG’s deep learning-based AI Acoustic Tuning, which measures the acoustic environment and adjusts the sound. The TVs are also BT Surround ready to allow two LG Bluetooth speakers to be connected simultaneously, up-mixing 2.0 channel sound to virtual 4.0 surround sound. It comes with LG ThinQ capability built-in and it offers hands-free voice control for those moments when reaching for the remote is not an option.

“The combination of LG OLED TV’s awe-inspiring picture quality and NVIDIA’s technological prowess offers next-level gaming experience in unbelievable 8K,” said S.P. Baik, vice president of the TV product planning division of LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “Following last year’s successful partnership with the world’s top gaming hardware brand, we look forward to expanding our relationship with NVIDIA.”