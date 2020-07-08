Advertisement

LG GX soundbar announced with Dolby Atmos support

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 08, 2020 4:48 pm

Latest News

The new LG GX soundbar will roll out starting this month in Europe, North America, Asia as well as other key markets.
Advertisement

LG Electronics today announced its newest soundbar designed to deliver an exceptional home entertainment experience. The GX Soundbar boasts excellent sound, advanced features and sophisticated aesthetics designed to be used with the GX Gallery OLED series of TVs from LG

The new LG GX soundbar will roll out starting this month in Europe, North America, Asia as well as other key markets.

To offer maximum flexibility, the soundbar can be mounted either flush on the wall directly under the TV or supported using the included sturdy steel stand. Measuring 15H x 144.6W x 3.25D cm, the GX soundbar is identical in width and finish to the 65-inch LG GX Gallery series TV.
LG GX soundbar
LG GX soundbar delivers superior sound thanks to Dolby Atmos and DTX:S for remarkable three-dimensional audio. The speaker is Dolby Vision compatible via 4K pass-through, enabling the best possible picture and sound quality for truly cinematic home viewing. The included subwoofer connects wirelessly to the soundbar to deliver low-frequency bass from anywhere in the room and adding LG’s wireless rear speaker kit (model SPK8, sold separately) delivers even more power and a greater sense of immersion.

The soundbar delivers upgraded user convenience and easy connectivity options including enhanced audio return channel (eARC) and Bluetooth. With its higher bandwidth, eARC provides the full richness of high-resolution audio formats such as Dolby True HD and DTS Master Audio while Bluetooth facilitates effortless, ultra quality streaming from a smartphone or tablet.

The LG GX soundbar is Hi-Res Audio certified, offering lossless playback at 24bit/96kHz with greater vibrancy and nuance. The speaker produces detailed, natural sound when playing high-resolution audio files or when up-converting conventional audio formats.

LG Harmony 4 with dual-camera setup announced

LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4 true wireless earbuds announced with Meridian Audio Technology

LG Velvet 4G smartphone with Snapdragon 845 processor reportedly in works

LG introduces try and buy offer for its G8X ThinQ

LG Phoenix 5 render reveals dual-camera setup

LG Q61 announced with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, 4000mAh battery, 48MP quad rear cameras

Latest News from LG

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank to launch soon in India

JBL introduces new Club headphone series in India, price starts Rs 11,999

Samsung introduces new UV Sterilizer with wireless charging

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek
Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet

Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet
Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook
Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies