LG GX soundbar announced with Dolby Atmos support

The new LG GX soundbar will roll out starting this month in Europe, North America, Asia as well as other key markets.

Advertisement

LG Electronics today announced its newest soundbar designed to deliver an exceptional home entertainment experience. The GX Soundbar boasts excellent sound, advanced features and sophisticated aesthetics designed to be used with the GX Gallery OLED series of TVs from LG



The new LG GX soundbar will roll out starting this month in Europe, North America, Asia as well as other key markets.



To offer maximum flexibility, the soundbar can be mounted either flush on the wall directly under the TV or supported using the included sturdy steel stand. Measuring 15H x 144.6W x 3.25D cm, the GX soundbar is identical in width and finish to the 65-inch LG GX Gallery series TV.



LG GX soundbar delivers superior sound thanks to Dolby Atmos and DTX:S for remarkable three-dimensional audio. The speaker is Dolby Vision compatible via 4K pass-through, enabling the best possible picture and sound quality for truly cinematic home viewing. The included subwoofer connects wirelessly to the soundbar to deliver low-frequency bass from anywhere in the room and adding LG’s wireless rear speaker kit (model SPK8, sold separately) delivers even more power and a greater sense of immersion.



The soundbar delivers upgraded user convenience and easy connectivity options including enhanced audio return channel (eARC) and Bluetooth. With its higher bandwidth, eARC provides the full richness of high-resolution audio formats such as Dolby True HD and DTS Master Audio while Bluetooth facilitates effortless, ultra quality streaming from a smartphone or tablet.



The LG GX soundbar is Hi-Res Audio certified, offering lossless playback at 24bit/96kHz with greater vibrancy and nuance. The speaker produces detailed, natural sound when playing high-resolution audio files or when up-converting conventional audio formats.