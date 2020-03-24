LG G9 ThinQ will be a mid-ranger with Snapdragon 765 processor

It is reported that the company will launch the said smartphone in the mid-range segment.

LG is reported to be working on a new smartphone known as LG G9 ThinQ. Now, it is reported that the company will launch the said smartphone in the mid-range segment.

As per a report coming out from Korea, LG could downgrade the LG G9 ThinQ from a flagship smartphone to a mid-range smartphone. The smartphone is reported to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor, instead of Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The report further highlights that the smartphone will come with a 4000mAh battery. It will feature an AMOLED panel, instead of OLED screen used in the flagship LG smartphones. Furthermore, the phone is said to feature identical design as compared to LG V60 ThinQ. The phone is said to announce this month. The phone is said to come with a 3.5mm audio jack with Quad DAC. The phone is said to come with a price tag of 900,000 won (approx Rs 53740).

Previously, some case renders of the upcoming smartphone was leaked online. The renders of the case leaked by Slashleaks show that there will be no fingerprint sensor on the back. The phone will be equipped with an in-display sensor. The rear has a long slot for the cameras suggesting that there will be a quad-camera setup on the back that is arranged horizontally. On the front, there is waterdrop notch for placing the selfie camera.



Recently, a set of CAD-based renders for the LG G9 also surfaced online as per which LG G9 features a single selfie camera inside a teardrop notch. At the bottom of the device, an external speaker, USB-C port, and headphone jack are placed. There is a SIM slot on the top edge of the device.