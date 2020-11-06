Advertisement

Lenovo K12 Note with Snapdragon 662, 48MP triple cameras announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 06, 2020 11:17 am

Latest News

The key features of Lenovo K12 Note include huge 5,000mAh battery, 48MP triple rear cameras and a 6.5-inch 20:9 display.
Advertisement

Lenovo has launched Lenovo K12 Note smartphone in South Arabia. The Lenovo K12 Note is priced at SAR 599 (approx Rs. 11,900) for the single 4GB + 128GB variant. The phone comes in two colour options: Forest Green and Sapphire Blue.

The key features of Lenovo K12 Note include huge 5,000mAh battery, 48MP triple rear cameras and a 6.5-inch 20:9 display.

 

Lenovo K12 Note specifications and features



Lenovo K12 Note features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS TFT with 1600×720 pixels resolution, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and Adreno 610GPU.

The phone has 4GB RAM, 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

There is a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture housed in the notch for selfies and video calls.
 

Lenovo K12 Note runs on Android 10. For security, the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support. It measures 165.21x75.73x9.18mm and weighs 200 grams.

Advertisement

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus launched in India with E-Ink cover display

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, Tab M10 HD tablets and Smart Clock Essential announced

Lenovo launches Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi and Legion 5i gaming laptops in India

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Laptop with 10th Gen Intel Processor Launched

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel with pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 865+ SoC announced

Latest News from Lenovo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Moto G9 Power announced with 6000mAh battery, 64MP triple rear cameras

OnePlus unveils its largest Experience Store globally in Hyderabad

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?
Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?
Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE

Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE
Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies