Lenovo K12 Note with Snapdragon 662, 48MP triple cameras announced

Lenovo has launched Lenovo K12 Note smartphone in South Arabia. The Lenovo K12 Note is priced at SAR 599 (approx Rs. 11,900) for the single 4GB + 128GB variant. The phone comes in two colour options: Forest Green and Sapphire Blue.



The key features of Lenovo K12 Note include huge 5,000mAh battery, 48MP triple rear cameras and a 6.5-inch 20:9 display.

Lenovo K12 Note features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS TFT with 1600×720 pixels resolution, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and Adreno 610GPU.



The phone has 4GB RAM, 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.



There is a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture housed in the notch for selfies and video calls.





Lenovo K12 Note runs on Android 10. For security, the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support. It measures 165.21x75.73x9.18mm and weighs 200 grams.

