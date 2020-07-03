Lenovo K11 Power may launch soon, appears on Google Play Console

Lenovo K11 Power will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Advertisement

Lenovo K11 Power will reportedly be launched soon as the phone has been leaked via Google Play Console listing. The phone will be a rebadged Moto G8 Power Lite which was recently launched in India.



As per the listing shared by tipster 'Tamilan Techinical', the Lenovo K11 Power will come with 4GB of RAM and it will run on an older Android 9 Pie operating system. The listing reveals that the phone will come with an HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 260ppi of pixel density.





The listing further reveals that the upcoming Lenovo K11 Power will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. These specs match to the specs of the Moto G8 Power Lite.



To recall the specs of the Moto G8 Power Lite, the phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 269ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging. Moto G8 Power Lite has a gradient plastic back and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.





There is a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2cm focal length and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture housed in the notch.



Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU paired with 4GB of RAM. The Moto G8 Power Lite comes with 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.





Advertisement

via