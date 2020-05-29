Advertisement

Moto G8 Power Lite to go on sale for the first time in India today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 29, 2020 10:16 am

Moto G8 Power Lite comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour options.

Moto G8 Power Lite will go on sale for the first time in India today. It will be available for sale exclusively on Flipkart at 12 P.M.

 

The phone was recently launched in India at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The key features include huge 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and a 6.5-inch 20:9 Max Vision display. It comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour options.

 

On the purchase of  Moto G8 Power Lite, there is 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. There is also a no-cost EMI option of Rs 750 per month.


The Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 269ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch housing the front camera.  The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging.

 

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU paired with 4GB of RAM. The Moto G8 Power Lite comes with 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.


There is a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2cm focal length and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture housed in the notch. Moto G8 Power Lite has a gradient plastic back and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

For connectivity, the phone comes with Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB port, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support. It measures 164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2mm and it weighs 200 grams.

Latest News from Mototrola

