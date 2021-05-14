Advertisement

Lenovo Go PC accessories range announced

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2021 1:35 pm

Latest News

Lenovo has unveiled two new accessories for PCs including a wireless multi-device mouse and a 20,000mAh laptop power bank with 65W charging output.
Advertisement

Lenovo has announced a new range of accessories for its PCs called the Lenovo Go range. The products have been made keeping in mind a hybrid workforce ecosystem and better mobile productivity. The new range of accessories include Lenovo Go USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank with 20,000mAh capacity and Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse. 

 

The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse is priced at $59.99 (approx Rs 4,400) while the Lenovo Go USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank is priced starting at $89.99 (approx Rs 6,600)  

 

Go Wireless mouse

Advertisement

 

The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse includes 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5 for wireless connectivity. It can be paired with up to 3 devices while you can switch between them easily with a push of a button. 

 

One can use a Lenovo Unified Pairing Receiver to connect other devices through a dongle. The company claims that the Mouse can be used on nearly any surface while there's a rare chance of the battery running out, thanks to its blue optical sensor on board. This mouse features an adjustable DPI sensitivity, a programmable utility button with shortcuts configured for TEAMS meetings by default. 

 

The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse offers two months of use on a single 1.5 hours of charge and has support for both wired USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging. 

 

Go Power Bank

 

The USB Type-C power bank Laptop charger has a 20,000mAh battery capacity and can charge devices with a 65-watt power output. You get a cable that is fixed with the charger so you don't forget to carry it while going out. There are two USB-C ports on the charger and a single USB-A port. 

 

Go Power Bank

 

The company claims that it takes about 3 hours to fully charge the power bank. You can simultaneously charge up to 3 devices via dual USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port. With the two USB Type-C ports, one can also charge up to 2 devices while recharging the power bank itself.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro design revealed ahead of launch, to feature an in-built fan

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition launched with Ryzen 5000 series CPU

Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro announced with latest Intel Core Tiger Lake-H CPUs

Latest News from Lenovo

You might like this

Tags: Lenovo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro announced with wireless charging support, ANC technology and more

Redmi Watch with 1.4-inch display, 11 sports modes launched in India for Rs 3,999

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies