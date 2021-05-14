Lenovo Go PC accessories range announced

Lenovo has unveiled two new accessories for PCs including a wireless multi-device mouse and a 20,000mAh laptop power bank with 65W charging output.

Lenovo has announced a new range of accessories for its PCs called the Lenovo Go range. The products have been made keeping in mind a hybrid workforce ecosystem and better mobile productivity. The new range of accessories include Lenovo Go USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank with 20,000mAh capacity and Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse.

The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse is priced at $59.99 (approx Rs 4,400) while the Lenovo Go USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank is priced starting at $89.99 (approx Rs 6,600)

The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse includes 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5 for wireless connectivity. It can be paired with up to 3 devices while you can switch between them easily with a push of a button.

One can use a Lenovo Unified Pairing Receiver to connect other devices through a dongle. The company claims that the Mouse can be used on nearly any surface while there's a rare chance of the battery running out, thanks to its blue optical sensor on board. This mouse features an adjustable DPI sensitivity, a programmable utility button with shortcuts configured for TEAMS meetings by default.

The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse offers two months of use on a single 1.5 hours of charge and has support for both wired USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging.

The USB Type-C power bank Laptop charger has a 20,000mAh battery capacity and can charge devices with a 65-watt power output. You get a cable that is fixed with the charger so you don't forget to carry it while going out. There are two USB-C ports on the charger and a single USB-A port.

The company claims that it takes about 3 hours to fully charge the power bank. You can simultaneously charge up to 3 devices via dual USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port. With the two USB Type-C ports, one can also charge up to 2 devices while recharging the power bank itself.