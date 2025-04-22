HomeNewsVivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200s Debut with Latest Snapdragon and MediaTek Flagship...

Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200s Debut with Latest Snapdragon and MediaTek Flagship Chips

Vivo X200 Ultra and Vivo X200s have been launched in China and here’s everything the devices have to offer.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Vivo X200 Ultra launched

Vivo has announced the launch of the Vivo X200 Ultra and the Vivo X200s flagship smartphones in its home market, China. The X200 Ultra smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite while the X200s packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor. Here’s everything else to know about the devices.

Vivo X200s: Price, Specs

Vivo X200s colours

The X200s starts at CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 49,100) for the 12GB + 256GB trim and goes up CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 64,300) for the top-end 16GB + 1TB trim. It is available in Black, White, Green, and Lavender Purple.

The Vivo X200s features a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X200s has a 1.5K pixels resolution, a 120Hz Refresh Rate, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 5000 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC paired with up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage and up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM.

The Vivo X200s has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.57 Sony IMX921 main camera, a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP f/2.57 IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It offers a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The optics are joined by a Proprietary V2 imaging chip.

The Vivo X200s comes equipped with a 6200mAh battery unit and 90W Fast charging support and 40W wireless charging support. It also features IP68 + IP69 rating making it water and dust-resistant. It runs on 15-based OriginOS 5.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster and a USB Type-C port. It also has stereo speakers and an X-axis haptic motor along with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X200 Ultra: Price, Specs

Vivo X200 Ultra shades

The vivo X200 Ultra comes in Black, Red, and a White version. The starting price is CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 75,700) for 12GB + 256 GB. At the top end, there is a 16GB + 1TB version that supports satellite communications and costs CNY 7,999 (approx Rs 93,200).

The Vivo X200 Ultra features a 6.82-inch AMOLED Display with curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X200 Ultra has a 2K pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 510 ppi, Dolby Vision, P3 wide colour gamut, and a 4500 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.

It gets a triple rear camera setup including an OIS-backed 50MP Sony LYT-818 f/1.7 primary sensor with gimbal stabilization, a 50MP LYT-818 f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 200MP Samsung HP9 f/2.3 periscope telephoto lens which also has OIS. They are complemented by the V3+ imaging chip. It has a 50MP f/2.45 front-facing camera.

In addition, it is backed by a 6000mAh battery paired with 90W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging. The device is IP68 + IP69 rated, has stereo speakers and gets an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster and a USB Type-C port. It also supports two-way satellite communication only in the 1TB model.

Vivo X200s

Vivo X200s
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9400+
  • RAM (GB)12, 16
  • Storage (GB)256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display6.67-inch, 1260 x 2800 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP + 50MP
  • Battery6200mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

Vivo X200 Ultra

Vivo X200 Ultra
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM (GB)12, 16
  • Storage256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display6.82-inch, 1440 x 3168 pixels
  • Front Camera50MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP + 200MP
  • Battery6000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

