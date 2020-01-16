Lava Z71 launched in India for Rs 6,299

Lava Z71 is available in Ruby Red and Steel Blue colour options on Flipkart.

Lava International Limited has today announced the launch of a new budget-centric smartphone in India - Lava Z71. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,299 and it is available in Ruby Red and Steel Blue colour options on Flipkart.



The company has introduced a special Jio offer on its latest smartphone. With this, users will get Rs 1,200 instant cashback along with 50GB of additional data on the purchase of Lava Z71 smartphone. Customers will get 24 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each in the MyJio app on the recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans.



The major highlight of the Lava Z71 is a dedicated google assistant key which enables users to access a variety of apps and features, using voice command.



Coming to the key specifications, the smartphone is equipped with a 5.7-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 16nm processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card slot. The phone is equipped with a face unlock feature and fingerprint scanner.



For optics, the phone employs a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with soft flash for selfies and video calling. The camera is equipped with AI Studio mode that captures images in six different camera mode.





The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is juiced up by a 3200mAh battery. The Lava Z71 runs for 1.5 days in a single charge. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM, micro USB port and GPS.



