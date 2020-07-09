Advertisement

Lava Z61 Pro with 5.45-inch HD+ display launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 09, 2020 12:17 pm

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 5774 and it is available in Midnight Blue and Amber Red colour options.
Lava has announced the launch of a new budget-centric smartphone, the Lava Z61 Pro, in India. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 5774 and it is available in Midnight Blue and Amber Red colour options.

Lava Z61 Pro specifications

 

To start with the specs, the Lava Z61 Pro is loaded with a 5.45-inch HD+ Full View display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, though the processor make is not known at the moment. The Lava Z61 Pro is equipped with a face-unlock feature that unlocks the phone in just 0.60 seconds.

 

The smartphone is loaded with 2GB of RAM and it comes with 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Lava Z61 Pro is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone camera is packed with premium features like Portrait Mode (Bokeh), Burst mode, Panorama, Filters, Beauty mode, HDR and Night mode.

 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with a 3100mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM, OTG support and a micro USB port.

 

Commenting on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International said, “As an Indian brand, we want to bring product propositions for every segment of the society. The Lava Z61 Pro is a truly ‘Made in India’ smartphone. It offers not just a seamless performance but also a very attractive look in the entry-level segment. It is the perfect phone to meet your entertainment needs and make you feel #ProudlyIndian.”

 

