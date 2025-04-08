Lava Bold 5G Sale Begins in India: Should You Consider it Over Infinix Note 50x 5G+?

Lava Bold 5G sale has begun in India and the device is competing with a recent debutant dubbed Infinix Note 50x 5G+. Both the devices have their respective USPs but which one of them should be your pick? Here we are to help you with that question.

Lava Bold 5G: Price, Specifications

The Lava Bold 5G sale is live on Amazon and it is priced at Rs 11,999, Rs 12,999, and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants. All of them come with 128GB of storage. The device can be bought in a single Sapphire Blue shade.

The Lava Bold 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The display comes with 1.07 billion color depth and supports HDR. It can reach up to 800 nits peak brightness and has 394 PPI. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Bold 5G packs a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony primary lens, accompanied by 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it features a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

It includes an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for Biometrics and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.

Lava promises a clean Android 14 experience with no bloatware, no ads, no unwanted notifications, along with a promised upgrade to Android 15 and assured quarterly security updates for 2 years. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, USB-C port, and GPS. It is also IP64 rated.

Lava Bold 5G: Is Infinix Note 50x 5G+ a better choice?

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ starts at Rs 11,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model which gives it the first two advantages of being cheaper and offering more RAM at the same time. Further, it sports a 6.67-inch (720 ×1600 pixels) HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100% sRGB colour gamut, Widevine L1, and up to 672 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable through a hybrid slot.

The device does sport an inferior panel compared to Lava’s handset as the Bold 5G’s panel will exhibit better colours and will also appeal to those who prefer an AMOLED curved panel. As for the chipset, though, the Note 50x 5G+ is ahead in the race with a faster processor.

Both devices pack a dual rear camera sensor and it’s hard to comment on which one clicks better shots as we haven’t tested them side-by-side. In addition, Infinix offers slightly faster charging speeds along with a bigger 5500mAh battery due to which it becomes the clear winner in this department.

As we stated before, both of them have their own advantages but considering the overall value, we feel the Infinix Note 50x 5G+ should be your go-to choice even though it gets an inferior panel. Aside from that, it is a clear winner in most other areas, making it the better device out of the two.