Lava, Tecno to launch new smartphones in India, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM variant coming soon

Lava and Tecno are both gearing up to launch new smartphones in India, including the Lava Blaze Pro and the Tecno Pop 6 Pro, respectively. Interestingly, both smartphones also seems to be competitors to each other, but we will have to wait for the launch before we can come to a conclusion. Meanwhile, Motorola is also gearing up to launch a new 12GB RAM variant of the Edge 30 Ultra in India.

Lava Blaze Pro

The Lava Blaze Pro is all set to launch in India on September 20. The brand has officially made the launch announcement and also revealed four colour shades of the smartphone, which include Blue, Golden, Mint Green, and Mustard Yellow. Further, the teaser video also shows a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Some other teasers from Lava have displayed the handset with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. While the company has only confirmed the ’Pro’ moniker, it is largely speculated that the phone is supposed to be the Lava Blaze Pro.

A recent GSMArena report says that it will have a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit arranged on the upper left corner of the handset. The Lava Blaze Pro is said to support 6x zoom as well. As per the report, it will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is expected to carry a 5,000mAh battery.

Tecno Pop 6 Pro

Tecno made it official a few days back that the Tecno Pop 6 Pro is going to debut in India soon. The company also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone would be available for purchase in the country via Amazon. Tecno claims the new phone is “light on your pocket”, which could be a budget offering.

Further, a dedicated landing page for the Tecno Pop 6 Pro has also been made live via Amazon, which confirms it will sport a 6.56-inch Dot Notch display with HD+ resolution and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The handset will feature an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup with dual LED flashlights.

On the front, it will come with a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an LED flash. The upcoming smartphone will also feature portrait mode photography. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to deliver 42 days of standby time.

The new Tecno handset will be available in at least two colour options, namely Peaceful Blue and Polar Black. While the India launch date for the new handset is yet to be announced, the device has already been announced in Bangladesh.

The Tecno Pop 6 Pro sports a 6.6-inch HD+ Dot notch screen. The Pop 6 Pro is powered by an unknown quad-core processor and comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage onboard. It boots HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12 (Go Edition) and packs a 5,000 mAh battery. The 4G smartphone also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The device will likely come with the same specs in India.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant

Motorola has announced that the Edge 30 Ultra, which was launched in India in only one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, will now also be available in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. However, the launch date for this variant hasn’t been announced, and it is still in the ’Coming Soon’ stage.