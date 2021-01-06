Lava teases key specifications of the upcoming smartphone

Lava has been teasing a few key specifications of the device launching on 7th January

Lava has confirmed that it will be launching a new smartphone in India on 7th of January, Thursday. As we near the date, Lava continues to tease some key specifications of the device, and it has done the same through a tweet.

Lava's official Twitter handle posted a tweet, asking the audience to guess the specs and it looks like the upcoming Lava smartphone will have a 16MP selfie camera, a triple camera setup on the back and the front camera will be housed in a water-drop style notch.

As the teasers suggest, the device could come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As per recent reports, Lava is planning to launch four new smartphones in India. The new smartphones will be available for purchase through both offline and online channels in the country.

All the new phones to be launched will be priced between Rs 5,000 and 15,000 in India. As of now, the name of any of the smartphones is not known. It will be intriguing to witness the launch of new models by Lava and whether they match the standards of the devices that are already doing well within Lava's targeted price range.

Also, the company recently launched its entry-level device called Lava BeU. The Lava BeU is priced at Rs 6,888 and it is a women-centric phone.