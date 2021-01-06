Advertisement

Lava teases key specifications of the upcoming smartphone

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2021 11:30 am

Latest News

Lava has been teasing a few key specifications of the device launching on 7th January
Advertisement

Lava has confirmed that it will be launching a new smartphone in India on 7th of January, Thursday. As we near the date, Lava continues to tease some key specifications of the device, and it has done the same through a tweet. 

 

Lava's official Twitter handle posted a tweet, asking the audience to guess the specs and it looks like the upcoming Lava smartphone will have a 16MP selfie camera, a triple camera setup on the back and the front camera will be housed in a water-drop style notch. 

 

 

As the teasers suggest, the device could come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As per recent reports, Lava is planning to launch four new smartphones in India. The new smartphones will be available for purchase through both offline and online channels in the country.

 

All the new phones to be launched will be priced between Rs 5,000 and 15,000 in India. As of now, the name of any of the smartphones is not known. It will be intriguing to witness the launch of new models by Lava and whether they match the standards of the devices that are already doing well within Lava's targeted price range.

 

Also, the company recently launched its entry-level device called Lava BeU. The Lava BeU is priced at Rs 6,888 and it is a women-centric phone.

Lava BeU Android 10 Go Edition smartphone launched for Rs 6,888

Lava says its ready to change the game, expected to launch new smartphones next month

Lava to launch a new smartphone on 7th January, 2021

Latest News from Lava

You might like this

Tags: Lava Mobiles Lava

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honor V40 full specifications leaked online

Mi 11 Lite to arrive with Snapdragon 732G: Report

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies