Lava Bold N1 Series Launched in India: Entirely New or Mere Rebrands?

Lava Bold N1 series smartphones have been launched in India, including the Lava Bold N1 Pro and the Lava Bold N1. The two devices come powered by Unisoc chipsets and also sport an IP54 rating. Here’s everything you’d want to know about these devices, including whether they’re new devices or mere rebrands of Lava’s old launches.

Lava Bold N1: Price, Availability, Specs

The Lava Bold N1 will retail for Rs 5,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB trim. It will be sold exclusively on Amazon India as part of the Amazon Specials program. It comes in Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory shades.

The Lava Bold N1 sports a 6.75-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features an Unisoc SC9863A chipset and 4GB of RAM with up to 4GB of virtual RAM. There’s 64GB of built-in storage and the phone runs on Android 14 Go OS.

For optics, you get a 13-megapixel main camera, along with an AI sensor. You also get a 5MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via the USB-C port.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, IP54 rated water and dust-resistant design, and a single bottom-firing speaker.

Specs-wise, the Bold N1 is a rebranded Yuva Star 2 which Lava launched earlier this month at Rs 6,499. You’d also notice that the names of the shades of two devices are also identical. Because the Bold N1 has launched at Rs 5,999, those who bought the Yuva Star 2 had to face a loss of Rs 500. Had they waited a few more weeks, they could have gotten the same device for cheaper.

Lava Bold N1 Pro: Price, Availability, Specs

Priced at Ra 6,799 for the 4GB + 128GB model, the Bold N1 Pro in the Lava Bold N1 series can be bought in Titanium Gold and Stealth Black shades. It will be sold exclusively on Amazon India as part of the Amazon Specials program.

The Lava Bold N1 Pro sports a 6.67-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole notch housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc T606 chipset and 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 4GB of virtual RAM. There’s 128GB of built-in storage which is expandable up to 256GB and the phone runs on Android 14 OS.

For optics, you get a 50-megapixel main camera, along with a couple of unspecified sensors. You also get an 8MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via the USB-C port, but Lava is providing a 10W charger in the box.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, IP54 rated build, and a single bottom firing speaker.

This device is also a rebrand of one of Lava’s old launches, namely the Lava Shark which came in March this year. Priced at Rs 6,999, the Lava Shark has all the specs identical to the Bold N1 Pro but with lesser storage. Despite that, it costs Rs 200 more than the Bold N1 Pro and is currently selling for Rs 7,798 on Flipkart at the time of writing this article. Again, the colour names for both devices are identical.