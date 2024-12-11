Lava Blaze Duo Specifications, Design, Officially Revealed: When to Expect Price?

Lava Blaze Duo Specifications have been revealed by the brand via an Amazon microsite as it gears up for the launch of the device next week on December 16. Similar to the Agni 3 which launched in October, the Blaze Duo will also have a secondary AMOLED Display on the rear which will allow users to accept or decline calls, check notifications, and more.

The Amazon microsite says that the Lava Blaze Duo sports a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz Refresh Rate. It will draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset. There will be two LPDDR5 RAM options: 6GB and 8GB, paired with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for the optics, there’ll be a dual rear camera setup, including a 64MP Sony primary sensor, paired with an unspecified secondary lens. The camera on the front contains a 16MP sensor. It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Biometric authentication will be handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will run on Android 14 out of the box and will receive a single OS update to Android 15.

The device’s rear 1.58-inch secondary AMOLED display will let users check notifications, and messages, accept or decline calls, see charging status, use the rear camera for selfies, and more. The handset will be available in Celestial Blue and Arctic White colour options.

Judging by the specs, we are speculating the price of the device to be around Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000. However, Lava will officially reveal the price of Blaze Duo on December 16, which is next Monday.