Lava Blaze 3 5G India Launch: Know Price and Specs

Lava is all set to announce a new smartphone, dubbed Lava Blaze 3 5G, which will be the successor to the Blaze 2 5G which launched in India in November 2023. Ahead of the launch, Lava has revealed the key specifications as well as the price at which the device will be made available.

Lava Blaze 3 5G: Price, Availability

The Blaze 3 5G will be available at a special launch price of Rs 9,999 including the bank offer. The device will be available in at least a variant that’ll have 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s unclear whether it will be the base model, the top model, or the only model the device will be made available in. Aside from that, it will have two colour options: Glass Gold and Glass Blue. The device will be available for purchase exclusively via Amazon India.

Lava Blaze 3 5G: Specifications

As per the Amazon microsite, the Lava Blaze 3 5G’s highlight feature will be the ‘Vibe light’, which is similar to the Aura light we have seen in Vivo devices. The Vibe light appears to be a ring light with a warm yellow colour that can potentially improve the quality of photos in low-light conditions, and enhance Portrait mode photos, according to Lava.

The Blaze 3 5G will sport a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. As for the chipset, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset under the hood.

The Blaze 3 5G gets up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 6GB Virtual RAM support. Further, there’s up to 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM. In addition, it packs a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The smartphone runs on Android 14 OS and gets a 50 MP dual rear camera setup including a 2MP auxiliary sensor. It comes with an 8MP front camera. Connectivity options will include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. The device will also have stereo speakers.