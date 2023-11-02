Lava Blaze 2 5G launched in India: Should you buy it?

Lava has launched one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India, called Blaze 2 5G, which has a price tag below Rs 10,000. The new Lava Blaze 2 5G is also the segment-first smartphone with a ring light. The device has a glass back, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and more.

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Price, Availability

The Lava Blaze 2 5G is available in two variants, where the base 4GB + 64GB model costs Rs 9,999 while the top-end 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 10,999. They’ll be available for purchase via Amazon and Lava Retail network beginning November 9 in Black, Blue and Purple shades.

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Specifications

The Blaze 2 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. As for the chipset, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Processor under the hood.

The Blaze 2 5G gets up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 6GB Virtual RAM support. Further, there’s up to 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM. In addition, it packs a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS and gets a 50 MP AI dual rear camera setup along with an 8MP front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Is it worth its price?

The Blaze 2 5G competes with the Itel P55 5G and the Poco M6 Pro 5G, which are priced identically. The Itel P55 5G’s top-end variant, which has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, costs Rs 9,999, which is the first major benefit it has over Blaze 2 5G which offers less RAM and storage at the same price.

Next, the Itel smartphone has a slightly better chipset, while the rest of the specifications remain more or less the same as Blaze 2 5G. The only advantage Lava’s device has over Itel’s phone is the design, which seems more unique, especially the ring light. Aside from that, the Blaze 2 5G fails to take the limelight from Itel P55 5G in terms of on-paper specs.

Compared with the Poco M6 Pro 5G, whose base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is selling for Rs 9,999 during the sale period on Flipkart, the Blaze 2 5G is behind in the processor department. The other advantages the Poco device has over the Blaze 2 5G include a sharper and higher resolution display, IR blaster, and an IP rating.

Overall, the Blaze 2 5G seems to be lagging in terms of specifications compared to its competitors. It does have a unique design, but is that enough to draw customers towards the device? That depends on you.