Lava announces Android 11 update for Z2, Z4, Z6 and MyZ triple camera variants

Lava has announced that the Lava Z2, Z4, Z6 and MyZ variants will now be receiving the Android 11 update.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Lava Android 11 Update

Highlights

  • Lava has announced Android 11 update for its Z series smartphones
  • The Z4, Z6 and MyZ series will receive it starting July 25
  • The Lava Z2 will receive it in upcoming months

Lava, the Indian mobile handset company today announced the Android 11 update for its Z2, Z4, Z6, and MyZ triple-camera variants. Lava says that the update will be first rolled out for Z4, Z6, and MyZ models from 25th July onwards. Z2 users will receive the update in the subsequent months.

Lava Android 11 Update for Z-series

Lava Z2, Z4, Z6, and My Z were launched in January this year with stock Android 10 OS. The new software update will be released as an OTA to the users who will receive a notification once it reaches them. The users will choose to either download it immediately or do it later by going to their phone settings.

The update is claimed to bring a bunch of improvements and new features. These include improved features like screen recording, chat bubbles, dark mode scheduling, and digital well-being. In addition to this, the new android will provide improved user privacy, a better media controller, and a conversation & notification manager.

Lava is now one of those companies that have provided the Android 11 update very late. Android 11 was launched last year. The phones should have come pre-loaded with the latest software instead of updating them now.

Lava reiterates that Indian engineers have developed software for Android R. Indian R&D has powered Lava to provide consumers with consistent Android upgrades. The brand will continue to provide such updates in future. Furthermore, it confirms that the company is ramping up its R&D investments.

Lava Z4 and Z6 feature 6.51-inch HD+ 20:9 2.5D Curved glass display. They come with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Interestingly, both are powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The Lava Z4 has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Lava Z6 has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Both support expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD. In addition, they feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

