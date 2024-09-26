Lava Agni 3 5G India Launch Teased

Lava debuted the Agni 2 5G smartphone last year and it’s been more than a year since its successor came. Finally, Lava Agni 3 is set to launch in India soon as the brand has teased the device online. The device will launch on October 3, 2024.

Lava has teased the launch of Agni 3 in India via its official X account with a teaser video, where the number 3 emerges in the form of fire, clearly indicating the imminent launch of the device. Lava’s account also posted another letter in a separate post which talks about how “other” brands have been setting the rules of smartphone industry in India and its time for India’s own smartphone to take over and set the rules.

”AGNI is all about putting you first. The tech you seek. The features you crave. The experience you desire. The service you need. All at a value that you deserve,” read the letter posted by Lava.

Lava further confirmed via a press release that it will launch the Agni 3 on October 3, 2024. Previous rumours have suggested that Agni 3 5G will have a price tag of around Rs 25,000 in India. This will make it compete with the likes of Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, iQOO Z9 Pro 5G, Realme 13+ 5G, and more.

Meanwhile, for the specs, the Agni 3 5G is supposed to have a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 or Dimensity 7300 chip under the hood, paired with 8GB RAM. It could pack a 5000mAh battery, run on Android 14, sport a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and have a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device is also expected to boast of a secondary screen on the back.