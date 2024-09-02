Lava Agni 3 5G Incoming: Everything we Know About it

Lava’s Agni series phones have gained momentum in the Indian market for the good and Lava is planning to build on that with a new device in the lineup, dubbed Agni 3 5G. The Agni 3 5G will succeed last year’s Lava Agni 2 5G, a device that impressed us quite a lot with its design. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Agni 3 5G.

Lava Agni 3 5G: Design, Specs (Rumored)

The Agni 3 5G is expected to bring a segment-first feature and that will be a secondary display on the back of the handset, similar to what you’d have seen on the Mi 11 Ultra. It’s unclear how it would be implemented at the moment, but the leaks suggest it will be the USP of the handset.

Aside from that, not much is known about the specifications, but reports on X speculate that it will be an old MediaTek chipset. The Lava Agni 2 5G came with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, which was already struggling a bit in terms of performance. If the Agni 3 5G comes powered by a Dimensity 7200 or 7300 chipset, one could expect decent performance from the handset, given its well optimised with the software by the brand.

The handset is expected to be made available in at least a variant that’ll have 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Further, rest of the specifications of the Agni 3 5G are under wraps for now.

Lava Agni 3 5G: India Price, Availability (Expected)

It is expected that the Agni 3 5G will have a price tag of around Rs 25,000 in India. This will make it compete with the likes of Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, iQOO Z9 Pro 5G, Realme 13+ 5G, and more. These smartphones have already established themselves in the market and Lava will have to provide enough value with Agni 3 so consumers prefer it over the competition.

The handset will likely launch in India by next week, will availability beginning from September 13.