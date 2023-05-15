Lava Agni 2 5G: Everything you need to know before the launch

Indian smartphone brand, Lava, is set to launch its latest mid-range device, the Agni 2 5G, in the highly competitive Indian market. Let’s take a look at what we currently know about the upcoming smartphone.

Lava Agni 2 5G launch

Lava is going to launch its new phone, the Lava Agni 2 5G, in India on May 16th at 12 PM IST. This phone will be entering the competitive mid-range smartphone market.

Design & Display

Lava has confirmed that the Agni 2 5G will feature a circular camera module with five cutouts. The device has a curved back and edges and a curved display with thin bezels. Rumours suggest it will have a 120Hz AMOLED panel.

Performance

The Agni 2 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with an octa-core CPU, Mali G68 MC4 GPU, and 5G connectivity. It scored 819 points on the single-core and 2267 points on the multi-core test on Geekbench. It will have up to 8GB of RAM, Android 13-based OS, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Cameras

The upcoming device will have a primary camera of 50MP, equipped with OIS stabilization technology. Additionally, two other cameras have yet to be disclosed. The device will also have a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Expected Price

The Lava Agni 2 5G is expected to be priced between Rs 20,000-25,000, competing against mid-range devices like the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Moto G82, and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. However, it remains to be seen if the brand can generate enough excitement in a crowded market.