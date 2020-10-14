Advertisement

Kotak now supports Debit/Credit Card payments via Google Pay

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 14, 2020 3:00 pm

Kotak Bank is rolling out the facility for its customers of adding their Kotak Debit or credit card to Google Pay through which payments can be done.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has today announced that its VISA debit and credit cardholders can now make payments via the Google Pay mobile app. Using a process called tokenisation that hides sensitive card information. 

 

Kotak customers can now link their Kotak debit and/or credit card to Google Pay and then securely and digitally transact using their mobile phones across different payment platforms. According to Kotak, this makes the transaction process easier than before as the customer now need not enter their card information every time they want to make a payment. 

 

According to Kotak, sensitive card information such as the card number, expiry date, CVV etc. is replaced with a ‘token’, and this token gets used for processing payments via Google Pay. You can follow the method in the image below to add your Kotak Debit/Credit Card to Google Pay. 

 

Kotak google pay process

 

Kotak debit and credit cardholders can also make merchant payments at nearby stores using Tap and Pay, in-app payments and ecommerce payments as well as scan and pay on Google Pay. 

 

Read More: Google Pay rolls out NFC based tokenised card payment in India

 

With Tap and Pay, customers who have a phone which supports NFC (Near Field Communication), can hold it near the point of sale machine until a success check mark is seen on Google Pay which means the transaction is successful. This mode of payment has been enabled for payments under Rs 2,000. 

 

Using an OTP, customers can make transactions within Google Pay (mobile recharges, bill payments etc.) as well as on merchant websites directly by selecting the Google Pay option on the checkout/payments page

 

With the QR code method, wherever Bharat QR is accepted, customers can make payment by scanning the QR code using the scanner on Google Pay, and complete the payment with an OTP.

 

Kotak also states that the tokenized card data is locally stored in India by VISA. Google Pay does not store any sensitive card information either on the device or on its server.

