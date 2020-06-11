Advertisement

KonfHub announces unique technical blogging contest to deal with COVID-19 like scenarios

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2020 4:44 pm

This technical blogging contest is open only for IT professionals who are Indian nationals and currently residing in India.
KonfHub, an platform for discovering and hosting high-quality technical events, has announced Azure Developer Stories, a unique technical blogging contest to encourage India’s IT professionals and developers and their successful stories on technical solutions for dealing with COVID-19 and other such pandemics.

Winners of this contest will get a chance to win Surface Book 2, Surface Pro 6, Surface Go, online voucher worth INR 5,000 each and other exciting prizes. Best stories will get a chance to get featured on the Microsoft Source newsletter.

This initiative intends to help other developers across the globe to scale in building solutions on Microsoft Azure. The contest is designed to take skills of India’s professional developers on the global stage.

The goal of the initiative is to skill developers to learn new technologies on Microsoft Learn and write technical blogs with demos and code samples sharing their experiences while building on Azure. The last date for the submission of entries is 12th June 2020.

This contest is open only for IT professionals who are Indian nationals and currently residing in India. The story has to be a written article or a blog or a video recording that has been published and publicly available via the internet. The story must be no more than 1800 words and in case of video it has to be 5-7 minutes in length.

Best stories will contain not just in-depth technical content but focus on experience sharing and best practices. Entries must cover relevant scenarios and use cases on the Microsoft Azure platform from one of the 4 categories i.e. Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning, Cloud Native, Serverless, DevOps.

Talking about the idea behind the contest Hari Kiran Kumar, Co-founder, KonfHub said, “The demand for skilled professionals in cloud and related technologies like AI & ML, DevOps, and containers (esp. Kubernetes) is dramatically increasing. To cater this demand, we need new skills in DevOps, software-as-a-service, information security, serverless architecture, Azure, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Azure Developer Stories contest is an initiative to encourage professional developers and their stories and experiences related to technical solutions for dealing with COVID-19 and other scenarios (for instance, identifying violation of social distancing norms from live video feeds). This technical blogging contest aims to allow developers to share their stories and experiences with the world and showcase India’s Developer Story on global stage.“

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

