Kia Motors kick starts free sanitisation of its cars in India

The car maker has started a unique three-step program to offer better hygiene for customers and staff.

Advertisement

After restarting its operations in India, Kia Motors is now taking care of its owners and dealerships by offering various programs. The carmaker has launched a Kia Care service, which will ensure that all Kia customers can get their cars sanitised for free for a limited period in order to protect their vehicle from picking the coronavirus strain.

The company has also adopted a three-step hygiene program which covers their vehicles, service centre as well as dealerships across the country.

Advertisement

The first steps comprise cleaning the interior parts of the car, and complete exterior wash as well. The cleaning will focus on regularly used parts on the car like steering wheel, door handles etc. Inside the car, the company will apply the anti-microbial solution as well as fumigate the vehicle to ensure the cabin is virus-free. This service will be available at all Kia dealerships over the next two weeks.

The next step of the program includes cleanliness and hygiene of service centres and dealerships. This will be done for the safety of both staff and the customers visiting. For this, sanitisers will be made available for everyone at the showrooms, sanitising door handles and other touchpoints, and keeping regular temperature checks for everyone in the premises.

And finally, the company is also adopting the digital model for its service support. This can be done using Kia's digital service via the Kia Link App, where you can scheduling date, time, pick-up/ drop-off location and even make payment for the service. This will ensure minimal contact between the customer and the staff.

Kia isn't the only car brand to shift its focus towards digital services in the country. Since the lockdown restrictions were eased, other brands like Honda, BMW and Maruti Suzuki are offering service support through their respective mobile apps, and offer a door-step delivery feature to its customers across the country.