JioSaavn Pro Subscription of Three Months Available for Free: Claim Offer Now

JioSaavn, one of India’s leading audio streaming service with over 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), announced the launch of a special offer this festive season. Users will now be able to avail three months free JioSaavn Pro subscription.

“This special offer will allow new users to start their music journey on JioSaavn with unlimited music downloads in superior quality,” said JioSaavn. They will be able to access JioSaavn’s wide range of audio content ad-free and also receive personalised audio content with the free JioSaavn Pro subscription.

“With the launch of this offer, JioSaavn aims to provide new users with a unique experience that allows them to customise their listening preferences,” the company said in a release. Available across devices, with this special offer, new users can access over 8 crore songs in more than 15 languages in high quality and get access to unlimited downloads.

In related news to Jio, the company recently unveiled two new feature phones in its JioBharat series, the JioBharat V3 and V4, at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. Aimed at bridging the digital divide in India, the new models are priced starting at Rs 1,099. They are designed to provide affordable 4G connectivity to millions of 2G users across the country.

The JioBharat V3 is targeted at users seeking a stylish yet affordable device, combining aesthetics with basic functionality. The V3 features a sleek design, appealing to modern consumers who prioritize appearance in their technology choices. In contrast, the JioBharat V4 is focused on practicality and usability, providing a simpler and more minimalistic design for consumers who value straightforward, easy-to-use devices.