Jio Phone Next price in India could be higher than expected price

Jio Phone Next is one of the most anticipated devices of this year from Reliance. The device was supposed to launch on the 10th of September. However, a delay caused due to chipset shortage has forced the brand to launch it sometime near Diwali. And a new report now suggests that due to this delay, the price of the Jio Phone Next in India could be higher than the expected price.

The report comes from ‘The Economic Times’, stating that Reliance Jio might rework the Jio Phone Next price in India. Multiple reports from the past have suggested that the device will be priced at Rs 3499. However, the new report suggests it will be higher than that.

As per the industry experts, the global chip shortage has increased the prices of components by 20 percent. This has forced smartphone makers to increase the prices of their phones. This could also force Jio to increase the price for the Jio Phone Next compared to the originally planned price.

Furthermore, the report states that Jio Phone Next will have a limited shelf life as well. This is because Reliance has to start procuring components for new SKUs for the next year. As a result, the component prices will increase in the coming 6-8 months, increasing the availability time for procurement.

Jio Phone Next Specifications (Rumoured)

The Jio Phone Next is said to come with a 5.5-inch display that offers 1440 x 720 pixels resolution. The device will run on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box. RAM and Storage details are still under the wraps. However, a minimum of 2GB of RAM can be expected, along with 32GB of storage. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC. A 2,500mAh battery should back it. Jio Phone Next would come with a 13MP primary rear camera and an 8MP camera on the front