JBL introduces new Club headphone series in India, price starts Rs 11,999

JBL CLUB 700BT is priced at Rs 11,999, JBL CLUB 950 is priced Rs 17,999 and JBL CLUB One is priced at Rs 29,999.

Advertisement

JBL has announced the launch of a new Club headphone series in India. The brand has introduced three new models under this series.

JBL CLUB 700BT is priced at Rs 11,999, JBL CLUB 950 is priced Rs 17,999 and JBL CLUB One is priced at Rs 29,999. The JBL CLUB Series is available on the company’s website along with leading online and retail outlets in India.

To start with JBL Club One, it is designed with High Res certified graphene drivers and True Adaptive Noise Cancellation + SilentNow listening capabilities. The driver construction utilizes graphene, a lightweight, highly conductive, and rigid material for more accurate tuning, resulting in better sound. The True Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology monitors environmental sound 50,000 times per second and it provides a high level of noise cancellation for the user’s environment.

Advertisement

The technology also compensates for sound leakage caused by factors, such as eyeglasses, hair or head movement. The SilentNow feature gives the user the ability to simply touch the dedicated button to switch ON noise cancellation mode without activating Bluetooth, for complete isolation from outside noise and even music.The headphone comes with 45 hours of playback time and it features replaceable ear cushions, a dual-aux audio input and a flight adaptor.

All three Bluetooth headphones are packaged with a 1.2m audio cable and microphone and outfitted with full metal hinges for added durability. The JBL CLUB 700BT offers a premium, protective pouch, while the JBL CLUB 950NC and ONE come with a durable hard case

The Club series comes equipped with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistant services and HARMAN’s new-to-market Personi-Fi technologies. Once activated through the “My JBL Headphones” app, music lovers can customize their own listening preferences as the app automatically calibrates the audio to the listener, resulting in a personal sound curve that is permanently stored in the headphone.

“We are fulfilling on our promise of bringing the best of sound and world-class innovation with the launch of JBL CLUB Series in India. We understand the love for music our consumers have in India and these headphones, tested by top world musicians, will offer a legendary music experience to the listeners.” said Vikram Kher, Vice President- Lifestyle, HARMAN India. “Consumers can expect epic sound with JBL CLUB range complete with premium design aesthetics and advanced features.”