Jays m-Five true wireless earbuds launched at Rs 4,999

The JAYS m-Five true wireless earbuds are now available for sale in India at a price of Rs 4,999.

JAYS has launched their new True Wireless Earbuds under the motion (m) series in India called as JAYS m-Five true wireless. The m-Five True Wireless is JAYS' latest product and the third product in the motion (m) series.



The JAYS m-Five true wireless earbuds are now available for sale in India at a price of Rs 4,999. It comes with a one-year warranty. The earbuds come in Black and Grey colour options and are available to purchase via Headphone Zone India, Amazon and Flipkart, and offline retail stores such as Croma and Apple Premium Resellers.



As per the company, JAYS m-Five true wireless earbuds offer up to 4.5 hours of battery life on a single charge and a total 18 hours of playback with the charging case. They are equipped with a powerful Bluetooth 5.0 connection to provide superior audio. The earbuds case has a USB Type-C port for charging.



The intuitive touch controls on both earpieces allows you to control your music experience easily. You can skip tracks, adjust volume and take phone calls with a simple touch. The earbuds also support Google Assistant and Apple's Siri voice assistant.



These earbuds come with IPX5 water and dust resistance rating. They also feature 6mm dynamic driver and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity offers a wireless range of 20-meters.