Japanese startup Donut Robotics creates new smart C-mask

With the rise of Coronavirus pandemic across the globe, covering your face with a mask is one of the preventive measures. Now, a Japanese startup Donut Robotics has created a new smart mask that comes with a host of interesting features.

The company has invented a white plastic c-mask that easily fits over standard face masks. The major highlight of the mask is the fact that it can transmit messages and translate from Japanese into eight other languages. The mask comes with Bluetooth connectivity for smartphones, meaning that you can connect a face mask via Bluetooth to a smartphone with simple steps. With the help of the app, one can transcribe speech into text messages.

Furthermore, one can also make calls or amplify the mask wearer’s voice with the new c-mask. "We worked hard for years to develop a robot and we have used that technology to create a product that responds to how the coronavirus has reshaped society," Taisuke Ono, the chief executive of Donut Robotics told Reuters.

The Donut Robotics created a c-mask as it was searching to survive during the Coronavirus pandemic. The company has revealed that it will be shipping the Rs 5,000 c-masks in Japan starting in September. The company also plans to sell the masks in other countries including China, the United States and Europe.

The company raised 28 million yen ($260,000) for development by selling the shares through Japanese crowdfunding site Fundinno. "We raised our initial target of 7 million yen within three minutes and stopped after 37 minutes when we had reached 28 million yen," he said.