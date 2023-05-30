Jam-packed June for India: Realme 11 Pro series, Reno 10 series, OnePlus Nord 3 and more incoming

It is going to a be a jam-packed June for the Indian region in terms of smartphone launches as multiple brands are planning to debut their new devices in India. Realme and Oppo are the two major brands who’ll be launching not one but maybe even up to three phones each, in India next month, which may comprise the Realme 11 Pro series and the Reno 10 series as well.

Realme 11 Pro Series India launch in June, says leak

While it has already been confirmed that Realme 11 Pro series will launch in India in June, Sudhanshu Ambhore, a tipster on Twitter, claims that the series will arrive in the country on the 8th of next month. Further, he adds that the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS will also be launched alongside the smartphones.

It has been tipped that the Realme 11 Pro will come in three storage variants – 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB, and 8GB+256GB. Realme 11 Pro+, on the other hand, will come in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB storage variants.

The upcoming smartphone will be offered in Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black colour options. As for its tipped price, the Realme 11 Pro could be priced approximately at Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,000 while the Pro+ model may be priced up till Rs 29,000.

Oppo Reno 10 Series India launch also in June

Next, Oppo could also be planning to launch its Reno 10 series in India next month, specifically by third week of June, according to tipster Paras Guglani. The exact launch date, however, is not yet revealed. Moreover, official confirmation of the launch is also yet to come in.

OPPO Reno 10 series is expected to come in Dream Gold, Confidential Black, and Silver Grey colour options. He goes on to claim that the Reno 10 will come in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage configuration. The price of the phone is tipped to be between Rs 31,000 and Rs 33,000 in India.

The Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G will debut in India with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The former is tipped to retail between Rs 35,000 and Rs 39,000 in India, while the top-end Reno 10 Pro+ 5G will likely be priced between Rs 41,000 and Rs 43,000.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro also expected next month

iQOO recently teased its upcoming Neo series smartphone, that will debut as the Neo 7 Pro. The smartphone is expected to debut in India next month. As per leaks, it will be announced in late June. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 120W flash charging support.

OnePlus Nord 3 also coming soon

It’s going to be a month of Chinese brands in India, as OnePlus may also be planning to debut its OnePlus Nord 3 in the country next month. Several renders have leaked for the device in the past and reports suggest that it will be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 2V. However, an exact date for the launch is yet to be confirmed. It starting price could range between Rs 30,000 to Rs 32,000.

Samsung Galaxy F54 to also arrive in June

Samsung doesn’t want to get left behind and so, it will likely launch its Galaxy F54 in India in the first or second week of June. The launch was supposed to take place this month but was apparently delayed due to an unknown reason. Further, he also reveals that the handset will not be priced at Rs 27,000 as some leaks suggested. Instead, it may cost around Rs 29,000 – Rs 30,000.