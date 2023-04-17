Jabra Evolve2 series, Speak2 series professional audio products launched in India

Jabra has debuted a new range of professional audio products in India, including the Evolve2 series headphones and the Speak2 series of professional speakerphones in India. The Jabra Evolve series sees the addition of Evolve2 65 Flex and Evolve2 mid-range headsets, Evolve2 50 and Evolve2 55. The Speak2 series of speakerphones consist of Jabra Speak2 75, Speak2 55 and Speak2 40.

Jabra Evolve2 series: Price, Features

The pricing of the new Evolve2 range from Jabra is as follows:

Evolve2 65 Flex: Rs 46,819

Evolve2 55 Stereo: Rs 38,280, and Evolve2 55 Mono: Rs 36,857

Evolve2 50 Stereo: Rs 28,319, and Evolve2 50 Mono: Rs 26,896

The new Evolve2 headsets are available at Jabra authorized retailers, starting today.

The Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex comes with a collapsible hinged headband, slimmed-down earcups and a shorter hide-away boom arm. It packs a powerful chipset, advanced digital algorithm, and beamforming Jabra ClearVoice microphones for the open office. The chipset and noise-cancelling technology delivers Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and close-fitting memory foam earcups further help in filtering out ambient sounds.

In addition, it features the Jabra Air Comfort technology and flexible earcups that rotate to move whenever users do.

Jabra is also bringing Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) into a wider range of professional headsets, with a wireless option, Evolve2 55, and a corded version, Evolve2 50. The headsets are built with powerful ANC that has a unique acoustic chamber design, 28mm custom speakers, a specially designed chipset that powers speech-separating, and two premium noise-cancelling microphones.

All products are certified for all leading virtual meeting platforms, like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom. As for battery life, the 65 Flex can last up to 20 hours of talk time with ANC/busylight off, up to 15 hours talk time with ANC/busylight on, up to 32 hours of listening time with ANC/busylight off, and up to 21 hours listening time with ANC/busylight on.

As for the other two offerings, they can last up to 16 hours talk time with ANC/busylight off, up to 10 hours talk time with ANC/busylight on, and up to 18 hours listening time with ANC/busylight off, and up to 15 hours listening time with ANC/busylight on. Users can also connect two devices at the same time with dual connectivity (Evolve2 65 Flex & Evolve2 55) and connect to another device via Bluetooth while plugged in (Evolve2 50).

The brand is also offering personalisation with Jabra Sound+, Jabra MySound and voice assistants. The Evolve2 65 Flex and Evolve2 55 also support an optional charging stand.

Jabra Speak2 series: Price, Features

The new Speak2 range is engineered to handle conference meetings, direct calls, streaming media, presentation or other. These products are priced as follows:

Speak2 75: Rs 52,511

Speak2 55: Rs 26,896

Speak2 40: Rs 24,050

Availability details remain the same as Evolve2 headsets.

The Jabra Speak2 75 is the only speakerphone in this range to feature a custom-designed Microphone Quality Indicator. The 360-degree light ring shows users how well their voice is being picked up by the microphones. This speakerphone includes an advanced full range 65mm speaker, offering a more powerful audio experience and resulting in efficient and productive meetings.

For those who like choice, use the USB cable for a direct line with the Speak2 40 or go wireless with the Speak2 75 or Speak2 55. Each Speak2 product is also designed to work with all leading virtual meeting platforms, meaning users can get in calls and meetings from any location, without the worry of poor audio quality or connectivity issues.

All the Speak2 range of speakerphones are IP64 rated and aport Voice Level Normalization technology. The Speak2 75 has up to 32 hours of wireless battery life while the Speak2 55 gets up to 12 hours of wireless battery life.