Jabra Evolve2 30 headphones launched in India starting at Rs 10,922

Jabra has today announced the launch of the Jabra Evolve2 30 in the Evolve2 range. The headset is built with the modern-day desk worker in mind, engineered for collaboration, concentration and comfortable productivity.



Available in Black color, Evolve2 30 STEREO costs Rs 12,149 and Evolve2 30 MONO costs Rs 10,922. It will be available for sale from mid-March through Jabra authorised resellers.



As per the company, the Jabra Evolve2 30 is perfectly suited for the modern flexible worker – users who spend a majority of their day at their desk, in a noisy office setting or at home.



The 2-microphone call technology of the Evolve2 30 can clearly capture your voice so you can participate in calls and online meetings from anywhere, while also meeting Open Office requirements. With 28mm speakers and an advanced digital chipset, you can enjoy great audio quality too, for both calls and media playback.



The Evolve2 30 is also available in a Microsoft Teams certified variant, which comes with a dedicated Microsoft Teams button so you can jump in and out of virtual meetings with just one touch, while the boom arm allows you to easily mute and unmute yourself in an instant. The easy plug-and-play feature means users are able to seamlessly connect to all devices through the USB A or C plug, for maximum collaboration.



The Evolve2 30 is also specifically engineered to deliver portable concentration anywhere with the angled earcup design developed to block out background noise. It also has a busy light that turns on automatically when you’re on a call and can also be turned on manually to signal “do-not-disturb.”



The Jabra Evolve2 30 is ergonomically designed to support prolonged wear. It's built with premium soft memory foam ear cushions that mold to your ear's natural contours and ease the weight of the headset on users' heads, offering ideal comfort all day long.



The headband and slider of the Evolve2 30 are assembled with stainless steel, with a much higher degree of durability and flexibility compared to its predecessor, the Evolve 30.



