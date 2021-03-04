Advertisement

Jabra Evolve2 30 headphones launched in India starting at Rs 10,922

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2021 4:53 pm

Latest News

The 2-microphone call technology of the Evolve2 30 can clearly capture your voice so you can participate in calls and online meetings from anywhere.
Advertisement

Jabra has today announced the launch of the Jabra Evolve2 30 in the Evolve2 range. The headset is built with the modern-day desk worker in mind, engineered for collaboration, concentration and comfortable productivity.

Available in Black color, Evolve2 30 STEREO costs Rs 12,149 and Evolve2 30 MONO costs Rs 10,922. It will be available for sale from mid-March through Jabra authorised resellers.

As per the company, the Jabra Evolve2 30 is perfectly suited for the modern flexible worker – users who spend a majority of their day at their desk, in a noisy office setting or at home.

The 2-microphone call technology of the Evolve2 30 can clearly capture your voice so you can participate in calls and online meetings from anywhere, while also meeting Open Office requirements. With 28mm speakers and an advanced digital chipset, you can enjoy great audio quality too, for both calls and media playback.

The Evolve2 30 is also available in a Microsoft Teams certified variant, which comes with a dedicated Microsoft Teams button so you can jump in and out of virtual meetings with just one touch, while the boom arm allows you to easily mute and unmute yourself in an instant. The easy plug-and-play feature means users are able to seamlessly connect to all devices through the USB A or C plug, for maximum collaboration.

The Evolve2 30 is also specifically engineered to deliver portable concentration anywhere with the angled earcup design developed to block out background noise. It also has a busy light that turns on automatically when you’re on a call and can also be turned on manually to signal “do-not-disturb.”

The Jabra Evolve2 30 is ergonomically designed to support prolonged wear. It's built with premium soft memory foam ear cushions that mold to your ear's natural contours and ease the weight of the headset on users' heads, offering ideal comfort all day long.

The Jabra Evolve2 30 is ergonomically designed to support prolonged wear, and to exert evenly distributed pressure. It's built with premium soft memory foam ear cushions that mold to your ear's natural contours and ease the weight of the headset on users' heads, offering ideal comfort all day long.

The headband and slider of the Evolve2 30 are assembled with stainless steel, with a much higher degree of durability and flexibility compared to its predecessor, the Evolve 30.


Jabra adds three new features to Jabra Elite 85t TWS earbuds

Jabra launches new colour variants for Elite 85t TWS earbuds

Jabra launches Elite 85t TWS earbuds in India

Jabra Elite 45h on-ear headphones launched in India

Jabra Elite Active 75t waterproof wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 16999

Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 15,999

Latest News from Jabra

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Band Style launching in India on March 8

Vivo neckband-style headphones announced with up to 18 hours of battery life

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies