Jabra adds three new features to Jabra Elite 85t TWS earbuds

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 05, 2021 12:48 pm

The new features to Jabra Elite 85t TWS earbuds include MyFit, headset renaming and Off-mode to earbud toggle.
Jabra has announced three new features on the Jabra Elite 85t, made available via the Jabra Sound+ app. This is the first software upgrade offered to Elite 85t users following the launch in December 2020, that adds features to the earbud.

Jabra Elite 85t is priced at 18,999 and is be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and Jabra authorized resellers. The earbuds are available in Titanium/Black, Gold/Beige, Copper/Black, Black and Grey.

The new features to Jabra Elite 85t TWS earbuds include MyFit, headset renaming and Off-mode to earbud toggle. The MyFit feature on the Sound+ app allows Elite 85t users to confirm their correct EarGel size and position to optimize their ANC and audio experience. The feature works as a fit test where 6.5 seconds multitone is played to check for sound leakage with the help of the in-ear microphone.

Jabra Elite 85t

Sound leakage detected in either earbud is an indication of a poor fit, and users will be requested to readjust their earbud or change their EarGel size. The process can be repeated until a good fit is achieved.

The next feature being offered to Elite 85t users is related to the sound mode cycles available (controlled via the buttons on the earbuds), which adds to the previously available cycle options; HearThrough and ANC. With this addition, users will now be able to cycle between HearThrough, ANC and off.

Finally, Elite 85t users will now also have the option to name their headset, further enhancing the personalization experience Jabra strives to deliver. This addition will change the name of their headset in both the Sound+ app and the Bluetooth list.

Elite 85t provides up to 5.5 hours of listening with ANC on, which extends to 25 hours with the charging case with ANC on and 31 hours with ANC off. The earbuds are IPX4-rated and come with a 2-year warranty against dust and water. The audio quality of these TWS earbuds rely on a 12mm driver.

They are also Qi-certified, for wireless charging, and compatible with all Qi-certified chargers. You can use the ‘MyControls’ section to define button settings and Jabra MySound for individualized sound. The Elite 85t also work with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

