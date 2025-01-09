Itel Zeno 10 Launched in India: Price, Availability, Specs

Itel Zeno 10 has been launched in India as the brand’s latest entry-level 4G handset, shortly after it announced the Itel A80 in the country. The new Zeno 10 is aimed at first-time smartphone users and Gen Z consumers. The device is powered by an octa-core processor, has a 5000mAh battery, and more.

Itel Zeno 10: Price, Availability

The Itel Zeno 10 is available at Rs 5,999 for the 3GB + 64GB model and Rs 6,499 for the 4GB + 64GB trim. Users can avail of a Rs 300 discount once all bank cards for the base model and a discount of Rs 500 for the 4GB RAM version. The device comes in Opal Purple and Phantom Crystal shades. It can be bought via Amazon India beginning today,

Itel Zeno 10: Specifications

The Zeno 10 from Itel sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, HD+ Resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 262 ppi, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features an 8MP rear primary sensor paired with an unspecified lens. There is a 5MP front-facing camera.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and is powered by an unspecified octa-core SoC. The device packs up to 4GB RAM along with up to 8GB virtual RAM. It is offered with 64GB storage.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 10W charging. The itel A80 runs on Android 14 Go operating system. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Dual-SIM 4G LTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port. There’s also a single speaker at the bottom of the device.