Itel S25 Ultra: What Do We Know About its India Launch?

Itel S25 Ultra has been launched in international markets including Philippines, where the device comes with a Unisoc processor, AMOLED display, and more. The company also launched the Itel S25 alongside. Here’s everything to know about the devices and their India launch details.

Itel S25 Series: Price, Specs

Itel S25 Ultra

The Itel S25 starts at PHP 5,799 (approx Rs 8,400) for the 8GB + 128GB trim, while the Itel S25 Ultra begins at PHP 10,999 (approx Rs 15,900). The standard model is available in Bromo Black, Mambo Mint, and Sahara Gleam shades, while the Itel S25 Ultra will be available in Bromo Black, Komodo Ocean, and Meteor Titanium colour options.

The Itel S25 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness, 1.07 billion colours, 2436 x 1080 pixels resolution, and 2160Hz PWM dimming. The Ultra variant has a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display on the Ultra has a peak brightness of 1400 nits and wet touch technology support.

Itel S25

The company is yet to reveal details of the Chipset powering the Itel S25, while the S25 Ultra is powered by a Unisoc T620 chipset, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Both the Itel S25 and S25 Ultra are equipped with a 50-megapixel f/1.6 primary camera at the rear, with a 32-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Itel S25 and S25 Ultra include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, IR blaster, and NFC, as well as a USB Type-C port. The devices run on itel OS 14.5 based on Android 14 and are upgradeable to Android 15 and Android 16.

Both handsets pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging. The Itel S25 has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the Itel S25 Ultra has the IP64 rating. Both handsets have an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Itel S25 Series: India Launch

Itel hasn’t confirmed the launch of the S25 series in India but some leaks suggest that the Itel S25 Ultra will come to India. Moroever, it is rumoured that the S25 Ultra will be priced under Rs 15,000 and going by the pricing in Philippines, it could be highly likely. There’s no word on whether the vanilla Itel S25 would also launch in the country or not.