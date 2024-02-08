Itel P55, Itel P55+ Launched in India; Itel P55T With Android 14 (Go Edition) To Launch Later This Month

Itel recently announced that it will make three additions to its Power series smartphone lineup in India, out of which two have been made today, including the Itel P55 and the Itel P55+. The third device, called Itel P55T, will launch in India in the last week of February. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the smartphones.

Itel P55, Itel P55+: Price, Availability

There is an introductory offer available on both the itel P55 and P55+ model with bank offers where buyers can get Rs 500 off. The itel P55’ 4GB + 128GB variant will be available online at a price of Rs 7,499 while the 8GB + 128GB variant will be available offline for Rs 8,999 in India. The itel P55+ will be available in a single 8GB + 256GB option. It will be sold online at a price of Rs 9,999.

The first sale for the handsets will be held on Amazon at 12PM on February 13. Itel P55+ will come in Royal Green, Meteor Black shades while P55 will come in Moonlit Black, Aurora Blue, Brilliant Gold colours.

Itel P55, Itel P55+: Specifications

Both the smartphones share identical set of specifications except for differences in RAM, storage, charging speeds and design. The Itel P55 and the Itel P55+ sport a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a Resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. They pack a Unisoc T606 SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage on P55 and up to 256GB on P55+. The storage is expandable as well.

At the rear, they get a dual camera setup including a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor. There’s an 8MP front facing sensor. Both of them run on Android 13.

The devices are backed by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging on the plus model and 18W Fast charging on the vanilla model. They also get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the devices include 4G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

The Itel P55 is competing with the Moto G24 Power which also starts at Rs 8,999. While it gets you a lower RAM for the price, it does offer a better software experience as it runs on Android 14 out of the box with stock experience along with a much larger 6000mAh battery. P

Then, also coming in at Rs 8,999 is the Lava Yuva 3 Pro which offers a better chipset along with the same RAM, storage, display and camera specs as the Itel P55. The Blaze 2 5G defeats the Itel P55+ in terms of the display being used along with a much better chipset and 5G support at Rs 9,999.

Itel P55T: Launch Details, Key Specs

The final addition to the Power series, itel P55T, is confirmed to launch in India in the last week of February. It will also be the world’s first smartphone to run on Android 14 Go Edition out of the box. It will pack a huge 6000mAh battery.